Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to post $5.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.77 million and the lowest is $4.80 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment posted sales of $10.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $23.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $25.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.35 million, with estimates ranging from $17.05 million to $25.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 56.76%.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

CHMI opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.22. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $10.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,056,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 18,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 78.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

