Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $114.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,480,345. The firm has a market cap of $221.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.10. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $114.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

