China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Shenhua Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS CSUAY opened at $8.56 on Monday. China Shenhua Energy has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 15.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

