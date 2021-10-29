China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Shenhua Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
OTCMKTS CSUAY opened at $8.56 on Monday. China Shenhua Energy has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52.
China Shenhua Energy Company Profile
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.
