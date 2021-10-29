Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Church & Dwight in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $2.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.98. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

CHD opened at $85.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $91.86.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 60.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,792,000 after buying an additional 31,056 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

