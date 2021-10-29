Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.67

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.667 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62.
Churchill Downs has raised its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Churchill Downs has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Churchill Downs to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.
NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $238.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.01. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $147.06 and a 1-year high of $262.20.
In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.71.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
