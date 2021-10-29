Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.67

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.667 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62.

Churchill Downs has raised its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Churchill Downs has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Churchill Downs to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $238.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.01. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $147.06 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.71.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.