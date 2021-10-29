Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.75.
Shares of CHUY stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $591.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 2.17. Chuy’s has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $49.99.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Chuy’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Chuy’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
