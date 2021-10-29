Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.75.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $591.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 2.17. Chuy’s has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $108.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Chuy’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Chuy’s by 4.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.