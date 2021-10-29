CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at CIBC

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CIXX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.06.

Shares of CIXX opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CI Financial by 339.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 86,425 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CI Financial by 13.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after buying an additional 140,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CI Financial by 44.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in CI Financial by 119.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 84,209 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

