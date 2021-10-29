CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Raised to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CIX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of CI Financial to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.14.

TSE CIX opened at C$28.52 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$14.91 and a 52-week high of C$28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.91.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$662.43 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.4114684 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 31.59%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

