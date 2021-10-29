CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 5,653 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of MAG Silver worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in MAG Silver by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

MAG opened at $19.78 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 329.67 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAG. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

MAG Silver Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

