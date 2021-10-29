CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 19.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 15.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 12.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Shares of VFF opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $651.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.25 and a beta of 3.66.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $70.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.