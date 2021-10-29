CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 188.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 366.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.78. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.