CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,727 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,751 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,451.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,662,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,646 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE IPG opened at $36.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Macquarie upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

