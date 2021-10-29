CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $146,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $602,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEV. National Bankshares reduced their price target on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Vertical Research cut The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $14.31 on Friday. The Lion Electric Company has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

