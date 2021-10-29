CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $153,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $15.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

