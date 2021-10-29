CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $171,000 Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.28.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.