CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,028 Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 112.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 9.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $1,508,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 110.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.77.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $84.98 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $196.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.70, a PEG ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 880 shares of company stock worth $76,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

