CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,216 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,071,000 after purchasing an additional 305,119 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

Shares of DDOG opened at $161.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -947.00 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $165.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $143,566.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,146,311.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,268,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,924,438 shares of company stock worth $410,178,565 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

