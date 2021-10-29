CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,548 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

NVO opened at $107.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $108.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.90%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.