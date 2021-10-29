CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 582.4% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 57.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

