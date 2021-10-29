CIBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$44.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU opened at $25.91 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,112,849,000 after purchasing an additional 165,194 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,674,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $813,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,554 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,742,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.