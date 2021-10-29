CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SES. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Cormark set a C$4.28 price target on Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.40.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock traded down C$0.21 on Friday, hitting C$5.67. 537,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,936. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.35. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.38 and a 1-year high of C$5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$116.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.2604514 EPS for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.