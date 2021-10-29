Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) is Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 19.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 357,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,550 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises 3.9% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $84,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $288,753,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,785,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cigna by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $452,612,000 after purchasing an additional 815,054 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Cigna by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,363,000 after purchasing an additional 403,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Cowen began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,165. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $160.37 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.92.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

