Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $89.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.53. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cimpress stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Cimpress worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.