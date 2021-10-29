Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $89.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.53. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $128.87.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.