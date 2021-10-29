Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.600-$10.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.58 billion-$7.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.62 billion.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $433.10. 370,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,402. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.84. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $311.80 and a fifty-two week high of $436.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.78.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

