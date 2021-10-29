Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Reduced by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,787 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after buying an additional 1,258,832 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.5% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 640,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after buying an additional 104,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

NYSE:C opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

