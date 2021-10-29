Citigroup Increases O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $17.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OI. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

Shares of OI opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in O-I Glass by 4.5% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 673,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,192 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in O-I Glass by 33.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 184,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 46,426 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 28.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in O-I Glass by 4.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 22.5% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

