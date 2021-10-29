Citigroup Raises Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $41.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SUM. DA Davidson raised their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Summit Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.33.

NYSE:SUM opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,948,000 after acquiring an additional 387,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,288 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,878 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 37.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after buying an additional 1,594,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,868,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,520,000 after buying an additional 110,032 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

