Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stake Cut by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $1,014,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 230,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 27,324 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 972,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,622,000 after buying an additional 289,602 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.