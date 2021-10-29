Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.65

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.65 and traded as high as $6.40. Citizens shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 38,440 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citizens to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.70 to $8.40 in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Citizens alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $319.62 million, a P/E ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 0.28.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens by 163.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 59,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citizens by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Citizens by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 216,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.