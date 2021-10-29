Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 46,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,610. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $366.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.00. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Civista Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,172 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Civista Bancshares worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

