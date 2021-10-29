Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $361,505,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 635.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after buying an additional 665,877 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after buying an additional 522,637 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $349.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $221.73 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.32.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

