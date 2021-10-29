Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $66,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.69.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

