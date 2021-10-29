Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

