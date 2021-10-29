Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $213.56 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $149.68 and a 1-year high of $213.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.648 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

