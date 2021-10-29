Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 2,162 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Proto Labs by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $58.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.19. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

