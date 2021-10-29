Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 845 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,747 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in HP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,577 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in HP by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of HP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $320,880,000 after acquiring an additional 620,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

