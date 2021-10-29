Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Short Interest Update

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 1,385.7% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

KALTF stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. Claritas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

About Claritas Pharmaceuticals

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of next generation cannabinoid therapeutics. It also offers development programs for bon fracture healing; osteogenesis imperfecta; osteoporosis; and osteoporosis in Prader-Willi syndrome. The company was founded by Seth Yakatan on October 15, 2004 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

