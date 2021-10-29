Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 67,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 173,147 shares.The stock last traded at $26.85 and had previously closed at $28.16.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,608,000 after purchasing an additional 689,644 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,045,000 after acquiring an additional 351,366 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,838,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after acquiring an additional 214,357 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 124,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

