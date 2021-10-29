CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $218.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,885. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

