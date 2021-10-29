CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:CME opened at $218.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
Featured Article: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.