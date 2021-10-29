CMG Global Holdings LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 333 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,207 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $755,933,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $928,750,000 after purchasing an additional 698,500 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock traded up $4.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.75. The company had a trading volume of 548,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,908,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $252.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.31.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

