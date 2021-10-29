CNH Partners LLC Boosts Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,943 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.59% of PNM Resources worth $24,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 203.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter worth $180,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

PNM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.75. 3,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,018. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.46%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

