CNH Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NYSE LYV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,862. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $102.85. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average of $86.25.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

