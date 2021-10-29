CNH Partners LLC Buys Shares of 375,000 Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKYAU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of SKYAU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.90. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,335. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

