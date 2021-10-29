CNH Partners LLC Has $33.83 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

CNH Partners LLC lowered its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,491 shares during the period. IHS Markit makes up 1.0% of CNH Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $33,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,079,000 after purchasing an additional 190,020 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,300 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,436,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,542,000 after purchasing an additional 636,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.80. 26,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,130. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.89. The company has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $131.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

