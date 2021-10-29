CNH Partners LLC Makes New $15.91 Million Investment in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 761,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,908,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $3,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,592,000 after acquiring an additional 159,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,655,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,309,000 after acquiring an additional 169,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of CADE stock traded up $8.48 on Friday, reaching $28.58. 21,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,866. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.14%.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.