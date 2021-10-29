CNH Partners LLC Makes New $6.18 Million Investment in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 620,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRIVU. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000.

BRIVU remained flat at $$10.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,077. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. operates as a subsidiary of B.

