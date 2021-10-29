Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 25.88%.

NASDAQ:CCB traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.28. 64,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,281. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85. Coastal Financial has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCB. TheStreet raised Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Coastal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coastal Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Coastal Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

