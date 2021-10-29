Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.19

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.19 and last traded at $33.14, with a volume of 2481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDXS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Get Codexis alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. On average, analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.