CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Receives $4.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get CohBar alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWBR. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CohBar by 173.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CohBar by 120.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CohBar by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,940. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.81. CohBar has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that CohBar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.