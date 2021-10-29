Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COHR. Susquehanna cut Coherent from a positive rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.17.

Coherent stock opened at $253.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.34 and a beta of 1.59. Coherent has a 12 month low of $115.32 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.36.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Coherent by 160.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coherent by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Coherent in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

